(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s foreign minister put the development of a global market for green hydrogen at the heart of the fight against climate change as a two-day conference in Berlin kicked off.

Lawmakers and industry executives from around the world have gathered virtually for the government-backed German Energy Transition Dialogue 2021.

Key speakers include U.S. special envoy on climate John Kerry, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

They will be discussing critical elements around how countries can speed the global energy transition through policy and the deployment of clean technologies.

(All times CET)

Germany Pushing Partnerships on Hydrogen (9 am)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for close global cooperation on hydrogen and said Europe’s biggest economy will be pushing to create an international market for the fuel.

Germany will expand dialogue with fossil-fuel producers such as Russia and Saudi Arabia to “encourage them to adapt their business models in time.” The country is working on setting up offices in Moscow and Riyadh among other cities to coordinate the hydrogen push, Maas said in a speech.

“A future global hydrogen market must be open to everyone and that will only happen through binding international agreements,” Maas said. “This means looking at, for example, how we want to define green hydrogen and examining issues such as market access and connectivity.”

Construction of large hydrogen pilots are underway in Chile, Morocco and Australia using renewable energy, Maas said. Germany can’t produce enough hydrogen on its own to meet its transition goals so it’ll need to import the fuel from other countries.

German Ministers Urge Global Climate Action (8:45 am)

Maas earlier called for countries to seize the momentum from the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accord and push forward with the transition to cleaner energy.

“New dynamics will present themselves that will also create tension,” he said in an emailed statement. “That is why we need forward-looking external energy policies with which we can promote cooperation and avoid conflict.”

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the energy transition and climate protection can be motors for “innovation and lasting growth” as long as countries adopt an “intelligent” approach and there is close international coordination.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.