(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government called into question the European peacekeeping presence in Mali following increasing tension with the West African nation two days after authorities expelled the French ambassador.

“Considering the recent steps taken by the Malian government, we need to ask seriously whether the conditions for the success of our joint engagement still exist,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin Wednesday. “Our mission is not an end in itself.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the comments earlier to Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Mali’s military regime on Monday ordered the ambassador to leave the country in response to a comment by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian that the country’s junta was illegitimate and “out of control.” The German ministry spokesman said the action proved relations were “going in the wrong direction.”

Germany will discuss the future of the mission with France and other allies, Burger said. The nation’s military has a mandate to send as many as 1,100 troops to the country as part of the United Nations-led mission, known as Minusma. Germany also has personnel as part of an EU-led training mission.

German troops need a parliamentary mandate to deploy overseas. The current mandate runs until May 31.

