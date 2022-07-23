Germany Can’t Let Itself Be Blackmailed by Russia, Baerbock Says

(Bloomberg) -- Germany can’t let itself be “blackmailed” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the international community needs to stand firm in its support for Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Bild Live.

“He’s using energy as a weapon, he’s using grains as a weapon because he’s trying to divide our country, the EU and the global community,” Baerbock said in an interview with the newspaper’s streaming channel.

“The important thing is that we don’t let ourselves be blackmailed or driven or anything, but that in this difficult situation, with the greatest possible mutual responsibility, we support Ukraine and protect our people in our country and prevent the hardship of people around the world from getting worse.”

Baerbock said that Germany has seen over the last five months that Russia has used “all possible tricks and methods and that’s why we’re preparing for what will happen in winter.”

