Germany Can’t Say How Much Chinese Tech its Mobile Networks Use

(Bloomberg) -- Germany doesn’t know how dependent its fourth and fifth generation mobile networks are on Chinese equipment, an admission that could hinder any attempt to limit the use of critical communications infrastructure originating in China.

“No conclusive information is available to the government on the percentage of components from Chinese or other providers in the German mobile networks and fixed networks,” the government wrote in a response to a parliamentary question about China’s influence.

Deutsche Bahn, the country’s rail operator, has 40% of its older GSM-R network supplied by Chinese provider Huawei Technologies Co., according to the response, published Wednesday on the lower house of parliament’s website.

The US has spearheaded efforts dating back to the Trump administration to cut out Chinese infrastructure providers from communications networks. Huawei is subject to US trade restrictions and a group of senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have proposed legislation that could cut off its access to US financing.

Unlike some European Union countries, Germany avoided an outright ban of Huawei’s 5G technology despite US pressure. Instead, former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government opted to exclude the company from the critical core of the 5G network.

