(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Federal Prosecutor charged a man for handing over information about the layout of the nation’s parliament in Berlin to a Russian secret service agency.

The man, identified only as Jens F., had been working for a contractor providing services for the parliament for several years on electronic equipment and had access to its buildings’ layouts.

In 2017, he decided to provide that information to Russian intelligence and sent it to a staffer of the secret service at the Russian embassy, the Federal Prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

