(Bloomberg) -- German lawmakers cleared a rerun of last year’s national election in six parliamentary districts in Berlin after irregularities at hundreds of the capital’s polling places triggered official complaints.

The plan, which was backed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition but is likely to face constitutional challenges in court, provides an unusual postscript to the Sept. 26, 2021 election. Scholz’s government has a 96-seat majority in the lower house, or Bundestag, which voted 374 to 252 in favor of the rerun on Thursday.

Many voters in Berlin stood in line for hours on election day and some polling stations remained open long after broadcasters began running projections of the result. Missing or incorrect ballots caused delays and the Berlin marathon was held the same day, hampering movement around the city.

The repeat, which follows complaints by federal election officials about glitches in the city-state capital, applies to 431 of 2,257 polling places in Berlin. No date has been set and any challenges would end up in Federal Constitutional Court, a process that could take months.

Alongside choosing federal legislators who elect Germany’s chancellor, Berliners on the day also voted for regional and local representatives. A preliminary ruling by the regional constitutional court found that those votes would also have be repeated, withe a final decision expected Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.