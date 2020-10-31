(Bloomberg) -- German authorities have confirmed cases of bird flu in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg and called for stepped-up monitoring of poultry farms, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The Federal Research Institute for Animal Health in October classified the risk of bird flu in Germany as high given that wild birds carry the influenza across borders. So far only individual cases of the virus has been detected, the ministry said.

