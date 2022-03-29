(Bloomberg) --

Germany is considering expelling a number of suspected Russian operatives, following similar action from other European nations that have ousted diplomats from Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Germany historically has had a large number of Russian spies operating on its territory, according to people familiar with Berlin’s discussions. One official, who asked not to be identified discussing intelligence matters, said there were dozens of Russian agents in Germany.

A German government spokesperson said he was not aware of any such plans.

Since last month’s invasion, several European Union members have asked Russian diplomats to leave their countries, including the three Baltic nations, which expelled 10 people; Bulgaria, which expelled 10 more; and Poland, which ordered 45 diplomats to leave. Police in Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats after it detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow.

On Tuesday, North Macedonia declared five diplomats personae non grata for breaching diplomatic conventions.

In just one month, Europe has completely altered its relationship with Moscow, banning most transactions with the Russian central bank, cutting off a number of banks from the international payments-messaging system SWIFT, imposing trade restrictions on key technological sectors and shutting down EU airspace to all Russian planes, among other measures.

Britain expelled some two dozen Russian operatives it said were spies following the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018. One western official said there are still a handful of Russian agents in the U.K.

As part of its sanctions packages in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, the EU has turned its attention to visas issued to Moscow’s diplomats and officials, as the bloc steps up its efforts to counter Russian espionage operations on the continent.

