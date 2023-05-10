(Bloomberg) -- Germany is eyeing stricter controls on companies’ businesses in China, Economy Minister Robert Habeck was cited by Handelsblatt as saying in Berlin on Wednesday.

The US government is already working on “outbound investment screening,” but Europe does not yet have such an instrument, Habeck said at a World Conference of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad event, according to Handelsblatt. “I think we should do that,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal business hours.

Germany is stepping up efforts to reduce its dependence on China and the upcoming Group of Seven meeting in Japan will focus on ways how to boost economic security and limit “economic coercion.”

Bloomberg earlier reported that limiting exports of chemicals to China was part of a package of measures that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is discussing that would cut off the Asian nation’s access to goods and services needed for the production of advanced semiconductors.

Habeck explained that the new instrument would be used to check if a company’s knowledge is “flowing away” and that it “only has the technology” developed in China.

Since controlling investments abroad would mean strong state interference, Habeck was cited as saying that he expects “interesting talks” with companies.

