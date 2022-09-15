(Bloomberg) -- The German government is ready to take a stake in a second domestic natural gas supplier to contain a worsening energy crisis that’s already prompted talks on the potential nationalization of energy giant Uniper SE.

A rescue package for VNG AG, the troubled gas importing subsidiary of German utility EnBW AG, could include a capital injection that would give the government a minority stake in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

VNG, which supplies gas to approximately 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators, submitted an application for state aid last week. Like Uniper, VNG is being squeezed by surging gas prices and a shortfall in deliveries from its key supplier Russia, which cut flows to Europe in reaction to the continent’s support for Ukraine.

Germany Mulls Nationalizing Uniper as Energy Crisis Worsens

The rescue model being considered for VNG is similar to Uniper’s, with the difference being that VNG’s parent company would be required to contribute to a potential recovery package, according to the people. EnBW is diversified with a range of conventional and renewable power plants and has resources to help VNG, they said.

“Talks are still going on and there are no decisions yet,” Beate Baron, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry, said without providing more information.

VNG declined to comment. EnBW didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In the case of Uniper -- in which the government agreed to take a 30% stake -- the government acted alone as the parent company, the Finnish utility Fortum Oyj, had already granted loans to the German subsidiary.

The extra cost for VNG to replace Russian flows to fulfill its own contracts is projected to balloon to 1 billion euros ($1 billion) this year, EnBW said last week. In its half-year financial statement, the parent company announced a burden of about 550 million euros for the current financial year.

Rating agency S&P Global Ratings estimates procurement losses could reach 1.6 billion euros and revised its outlook on EnBW to negative from stable as an agreement with the government could “likely result in higher consolidated net debt and further pressure already tight credit metrics,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The German government is expected to announce more measures to help companies cope with the energy crisis. VNG has already applied for separate government support, including the gas levy that requires consumers to pay an extra charge for supplies from Oct. 1. in order to share the burden of higher costs with utilities.

(Updates with S&P rating review in penultimate paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.