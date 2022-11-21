(Bloomberg) -- Germany is considering withdrawing from the United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, where its troops are the biggest Western contingent, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a newspaper interview.

Mali grounded German military reconnaissance drones on Oct. 11 and the government in Berlin will decide by the end of 2022 “whether and how we will be involved in Mali and the entire Sahel,” Lambrecht told Rheinische Post.

Germany had 575 soldiers and 32 staff officers serving in the Mali mission, known as Minusma, as of Sept. 30, according to UN data. French troops left Mali in August after almost a decade of helping fight Islamist insurgents.

Mali, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest gold producer, has been governed by a military junta since August 2020. It has grown more hostile toward western military intervention since the deployment of a US-estimated 1,000 mercenaries by Russia’s Wagner Group last year. Mali’s government has denied the presence of Wagner forces.

Russian interference in Mali threatens to exacerbate instability, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in August.

