(Bloomberg) -- Germany could take more stakes in companies if they’re threatened by the coronavirus pandemic or there’s strategic rationale, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Germany newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

Government stakes “should be the absolute exception,” but there are about a dozen current cases where it could happen, Altmaier told the newspaper.

The German government last month finalized a package that gave it a 20% stake in German national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The carrier will cut 20% of its managerial positions in order to repay the debt, it said in a statement last week.

The government also bought a stake in CureVac AG, which is working on a coronavirus vaccine, in order to protect the company from a foreign takeover. Other deals made in the national interest are also thinkable, Altmaier said in the interview.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.