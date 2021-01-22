(Bloomberg) -- Germany has cut its prediction for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from a previous forecast of 4.4%, according to a person familiar with the government’s annual economic report to be published next week.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is due to present the report at a news conference on Wednesday. Europe’s biggest economy has not suffered as much as some countries from the effects of the coronavirus crisis, though lockdown measures are expected to significantly dampen expansion in the first quarter.

The updated forecast was reported earlier Friday by Der Spiegel magazine.

