(Bloomberg) -- Germany cut its tax revenue forecast for next year in a sign that Europe’s largest economy is struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany expects overall government income of 772.9 billion euros ($919.1 billion) in 2021, 19.6 billion euros lower than the prior estimate in May, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. The forecast for this year was largely unchanged at 717.7 billion euros.

To counter the fallout from the pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government abandoned its balanced-budget policy and is set to increase new borrowing by about 218 billion euros this year, equivalent to more than 6% of the economy. A deficit of more than 80 billion euros is planned for next year, people familiar with the matter have said.

“We can’t save our way out of the crisis,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in Berlin, adding that drop in next year’s income was related to stimulus measures. “There are many signs that the worst is behind us.”

The spending has helped bolster domestic demand, but most economists argue that the recovery will be long and bumpy. Earlier this month, the government predicted a less severe contraction in 2020 but also slower growth next year.

As part of its stimulus plan, the government granted a temporary reduction in value-added tax and a bonus for families. Germany also recently extended job-preserving wage support to the end of next year in a sign that the recovery could take longer than expected.

While Germany has weathered the pandemic better than many of its European neighbors, virus infection rates have again been rising. To control the outbreak without having to resort to another lockdown, authorities have expanded the list of countries classified as high-risk areas and stepped up penalties for flaunting face-mask rules.

Following years of strict fiscal discipline, Germany will have to significantly raise debt for a second consecutive year in 2021 to help finance the country’s recovery measures, Scholz told Bloomberg News earlier this week.

The chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats in next year’s election also indicated that the country could make broader use of borrowing limits in the coming years as Germany seeks to invest in digital and environmental technologies. The approach could cause friction with Merkel’s conservative bloc.

“When the crisis is over, we must bring expenditure and income back into balance as quickly as possible,” said Ekhardt Rehberg, head of budget affairs for the Christian Democratic Union.

