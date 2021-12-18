(Bloomberg) -- Germany declared the U.K. a virus-variant area, its highest-risk designation, and tightened the rules for travelers from Britain to include a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arrival.

The designation takes effect on Monday and stay in force at least until Jan. 3, the Robert Koch Institute, a national infectious-disease agency, said on its website.

The U.K. joins South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, and seven other southern African countries on Germany’s virus-variant list.

