Germany Declares U.K. Virus-Variant Area, Tightens Travel Rules
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Germany declared the U.K. a virus-variant area, its highest-risk designation, and tightened the rules for travelers from Britain to include a mandatory 14-day quarantine after arrival.
The designation takes effect on Monday and stay in force at least until Jan. 3, the Robert Koch Institute, a national infectious-disease agency, said on its website.
The U.K. joins South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, and seven other southern African countries on Germany’s virus-variant list.
