(Bloomberg) -- Germany said it would delay an auction for rights to airwaves, a regular event that can cost phone carriers billions of euros, in order to encourage network coverage in rural areas.

Germany’s Bundesnetzagentur said that carriers can extend the rights for three key frequencies, due to expire at the end of next year, for an additional five years for a total, combined fee of about €600 million ($648 million), the regulator said on Monday.

The delay is set to be a reprieve for the European telecom carriers, which have struggled to get returns on their network investments in the continent’s heavily competitive environment. In Germany’s 2019 auction for airwaves suited for 5G service, carriers shelled out €6.55 billion and carriers complained at the time that the high cost would set back expansion efforts.

The local businesses of Vodafone Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica SA will instead be expected to expand coverage in more rural areas and must cover 99.5% of Germany with mobile internet access of 50 megabits per second by 2030. They will also be required to build out coverage on all federal highways and inland waterways, the regulator said.

Challenger carrier 1&1 was also given the right to shared frequencies below 1GHz while it builds out its own network.

“1&1 stands to benefit the most from German telecom regulator BNetzA’s proposal to extend licenses for the expiring spectrum in the 800/1800/2600 MHz bands for five years because the recommendation comes with special conditions to bolster the new entrant’s network build-out. BNetzA aims to require the incumbents to offer 1&1 access to sub 1-GHz spectrum, with the upcoming wholesale host Vodafone as the more likely candidate, bolstering its revenue potential.”

— Erhan Gurses, BI Telecom Analyst

