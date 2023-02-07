(Bloomberg) -- Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with as many as 178 older generation Leopard 1 battle tanks in the latest shipment of heavy military equipment as Kyiv braces for an expected intensification of fighting with invading Russian forces.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the defense ministers said the first deliveries would arrive in Ukraine in “a few months” in a package that includes training, spare parts and ammunition. Belgium has also shown interest in participating, they said.

“Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive at least 100 Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks,” they said in the statement. Germany’s Defense Ministry said that the final number could reach 178.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was quoted by German public broadcaster ZDF as saying the deliveries would be made in stages, with “about 20, 25” to arrive by the European summer and more than 100 by early next year.

The Leopard 1, which is no longer in production, was West Germany’s primary main battle tank in the 1960s and 1970s until it was succeeded by the Leopard 2, which is faster and more heavily armored, with a more powerful main gun and better targeting systems.

Last month, Germany and its allies pledged to supply Ukraine with around 90 Leopard 2s, or enough to equip two battalions.

