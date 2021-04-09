(Bloomberg) -- Germany has doubled its pace of Covid-19 vaccinations after a sluggish start, as it battles a third wave of the virus that threatens to overwhelm medical facilities.

The country administered about 720,000 doses on Thursday, a fourth straight daily record, thanks to a surge in vaccinations being performed in doctors’ offices. That pace should continue for most of April as a network of some 35,000 general practitioners offices receive 1 million doses more in each of the next two weeks -- and even more after that.

“We’re on a good path with vaccinations,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday at a news conference in Berlin. “We know that what gets delivered to doctors offices at the beginning of each week will really be administered by the end of the week.”

Germany’s vaccine push comes as authorities try to check a rise in infections that is putting increasing pressure on intensive-care units. Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and the 16 regional leaders have disagreed about the restrictions needed to prevent more infections and deaths.

Their latest talks on the next steps in pandemic strategy planned for Monday have been canceled, Bild newspaper and other media reported.

With only about 15% of Germany’s 83 million people having already received a Covid shot, stricter curbs are necessary to prevent an overload of hospitals, Merkel has argued. She has backed a call from Armin Laschet, the chairman of her party and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, for a short, sharp shutdown lasting two to three weeks.

However, she has faced opposition from some state premiers, who have wide-ranging powers under Germany’s federal system. Some regions have failed to implement restrictions agreed with her government, prompting her to threaten to seize central control of pandemic policy.

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller, who holds the presidency of the state leaders’ conference, said Friday that “at best there will be a short exchange” with the chancellery on Monday as there is a lack of clarity on what the federal government wants to do.

He suggested Germany’s current virus restrictions -- including the closing of non-essential stores, bars, restaurants and cultural venues and a so-called “emergency brake” to deal with virus hotspots -- are adequate.

“We have a lockdown already and a range of measures in the regions that are also being implemented,” Mueller said in an interview with ZDF television. “It must be explained what needs to happen beyond that.”

Germany’s Covid-19 incidence rate started climbing again around the middle of February, though its steady rise appeared to be checked over the Easter vacation.

The head of the association that represents the intensive-care sector said Friday that the situation in hospitals is “really dramatic” and ICU staff are “deeply worried.”

Gernot Marx, the president of the DIVI association, told ZDF that there will be more than 5,000 Covid-19 patients in intensive care by the end of this month.

“These are really very high numbers and what is really worrying is how few beds there are free,” Marx said. Many staff have indicated they plan to leave the profession after the pandemic due to the pressure of the job, he added.

“We really need a hard lockdown,” Marx said. “It makes absolutely no sense to think about opening, rather we must bring the infection rate down.”

