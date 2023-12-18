(Bloomberg) -- Germany and Lithuania signed off on a plan for stationing a permanent brigade of some 4,800 German troops in the Baltic nation over the next four years to reinforce NATO’s defenses on the alliance’s eastern flank.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anusauskas, approved a so-called roadmap in Vilnius Monday outlining how the German military will deploy its first permanent foreign mission of this size. Troops will start arriving in Lithuania next year and the deployment will gradually increase to a full-scale brigade by 2027.

“Germany understands the new realities of security policy,” Pistorius told reporters alongside his Lithuanian counterpart. “We are sending a clear signal to those who pose a threat to peace and security in Europe.”

Germany said earlier this year that it was preparing to station a brigade of about 4,000 troops in Lithuania. The move will add to a wider overhaul of NATO’s defense posture in the east amid the war in Ukraine following pressure from Lithuanian officials, who lobbied for a stronger stance to prevent Russian aggression.

