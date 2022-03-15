(Bloomberg) -- Germany has targeted at least 44 billion euros ($48 billion) in spending on modern armaments as it seeks to rapidly upgrade its military after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a lawmaker involved in the defense ministry’s planning process.

The bulk of the total so far is going toward warplanes and ammunition, said Marcus Faber, a defense expert and member of the Free Democrats, a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition. Germany said Monday it would purchase 35 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 warplanes and 15 Eurofighters.

Those aircraft will cost a combined 15 billion euros, Faber said. Another 20 billion euros is earmarked for ammunition, with more than 9 billion euros going to cargo helicopters and armored personnel carriers, he said.

The spending spree is part of an urgent effort to strengthen the armed forces as decades of relative stability give way to a new, uncertain reality set loose by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort re-establish dominance in parts of the former Soviet Union.

Scholz last month announced a 100 billion-euro special fund to equip German forces for the challenges of the 21st century after decades of financial neglect.

“With Russia’s war against Ukraine, it is now about NATO’s self-defense and thus also of our country,” Faber said in a phone interview. “We can and must no longer hide behind the United States on security issues. We need our own defense capacities in Germany and Europe.”

Helicopters, Armored Carriers

It isn’t clear how much of the spending being mapped out will come from the special fund, and how much from the normal defense budget. The economic value of the warplane decision wasn’t disclosed with Monday’s announcement.

For over 5 billion euros in cargo helicopters, there are two options on the table: Boeing Co.’s CH-47 and Lockheed Martin’s CH-53K, Faber said.

The government is also looking at 4 billion euros in funding to modernize and purchase new Puma armored personnel carriers, Faber said.

A spokeswoman for the defense ministry said that the amounts were from a draft paper for the budget talks, and haven’t yet been approved by defense minister Christine Lambrecht.

Some of the listed budget items might still change, depending on the needs of the Bundeswehr, Germany’s defense department.

