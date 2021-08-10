(Bloomberg) -- Germany will expand Covid-19 testing requirements while ending free tests to prod more people to get vaccinated to counter a renewed spread of the disease.

The government will no longer pay for antigen tests as of Oct. 11, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday after meeting with premiers of the country’s 16 states. The negative results or proof of vaccination are required to eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser and attending sporting events.

“Immunization rates have slowed considerably,” and it is important to increase the willingness of people to get shots, Merkel said in Berlin.

As infections rise, Merkel’s administration is looking to head off another lockdown that would put renewed strain on Europe’s biggest economy. The package is aimed at protecting privileges for vaccinated people but could fuel tensions over government pressuring residents to get the shots.

Government aid granted to business hit by the pandemic, which was due to run out in September, will also be extended.

Germany’s vaccine drive has been losing steam. About 55% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and Merkel said the target is 75%. That compares with almost 58% in France and nearly 62% in Spain, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

The deal could help Armin Laschet, the front-runner to succeed Merkel as chancellor. The premier of North Rhine-Westphalia pushed for such a program ahead of the meeting to bolster his image as a crisis manager as his campaign falters.

Although still the election front-runner, Laschet -- the chairman of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union -- has been under pressure to regain the initiative after a rocky several weeks hit the conservative bloc’s support. Its lead over the Greens has shrunk to as little as two percentage points in one survey.

Last Wednesday, the 60-year-old postponed the official start of his campaign to deal with the aftermath of floods that hit his region last month. He was pilloried for chuckling on camera amid the wreckage. While he later apologized, the incident sparked a slide in the polls.

Merkel and state officials also signed off on a 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) fund to help pay for reconstruction from the flooding disaster. The money includes 2 billion euros for affected federal government buildings. The rest will be split between the federal government and the states to finance the rebuilding over the next 30 years.

