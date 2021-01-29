(Bloomberg) -- Germany excluded the elderly from its AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine plans, saying more evidence is needed of the shot’s effectiveness in people over 65 and contradicting the recommendation of European regulators.

The country’s immunization commission STIKO maintained that the Astra shot should only be given to adults between the ages of 18 and 64, it said Friday afternoon. Its decision may hamper efforts to accelerate the rollout of vaccines across Europe’s largest economy.

