Distancing measures are about slowing the virus, not stopping it: Infectious diseases specialist

Germany has agreed to update its coronavirus testing strategy to enable everyone returning to the country from abroad to be tested within three days.

People arriving from places deemed high-risk for COVID-19 will be able to get tested directly at German airports, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement Friday after talks with regional counterparts.

The measures come on top of stricter rules announced last week that included a requirement for travelers returning from risk areas outside Germany to inform local health officials and quarantine for 14 days. Travelers from hot spots must submit a recent negative coronavirus test before checking in to their accommodation.

Germany has won praise during the pandemic for its widespread testing and commitment to contact tracing, important steps in preventing another outbreak of the virus that could force regions to return to lockdown.

The growing numbers of people taking vacations is increasing the risk of the virus being brought into Germany, Spahn said.

“The current infection numbers show once again that we’re still in the middle of the pandemic,” the minister added.