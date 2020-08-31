(Bloomberg) -- The German government expects the economic fallout from the coronavirus will be smaller than expected this year, according to a person familiar with updated forecasts to be published Tuesday.

The government predicted in April that Europe’s biggest economy would contract by 6.3% in 2020, before rebounding with growth of 5.2% next year. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is due to present the new forecasts on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Berlin.

