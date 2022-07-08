(Bloomberg) -- Germany expects Canada to release a key Russian pipeline part caught up in sanctions, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Releasing the part could potentially ease a gas standoff between Russia and Germany. The Kremlin said on Friday that if the turbine is sent back then gas flows to Europe can increase.

A German government spokesman said they had received positive signals, but no confirmation the turbine is on its way. It wasn’t immediately possible to contact the Canadian government.

Germany has urged Canada to release the part as it takes all possible measures to prevent an energy catastrophe this winter.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Bloomberg earlier this week that the turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline needs to be returned before maintenance work begins on Monday. Releasing the component would remove an excuse for Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep the conduit closed, he said.

