Dec 8, 2022
Germany Expects More Arrests After Raid on Right-Wing Extremists
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German authorities might arrest more suspects in the wake of a large-scale raid that targeted right-wing extremists.
“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of German state of Thuringia, said Thursday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.
More than 3,000 German law-enforcement officers, including hundreds of special forces, participated in searches across 11 of the country’s 16 states early on Wednesday. Twenty-five people were taken into custody, including an aristocrat ringleader, a former lawmaker with the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany and at least one member of an elite military unit.
Authorities didn’t describe an imminent attack. But members of the group, which adheres to a far-right ideology that rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s post-World War II order, planned to attack the German parliament in Berlin, according to the federal prosecutor.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
11:24
Bank of Canada policy will 'hit home' in 2023: David Rosenberg
-
5:44
Quebec to send billions to seniors, workers as growth stalls
-
3:19
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
-
3:29
Big banks hike their prime rates to 6.45%
-
8:59
John Manley: Government should give Bank of Canada leeway to fight inflation
-
8:01
What mortgage owners need to know about the Bank of Canada hike