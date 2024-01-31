Germany Expects to Hit NATO Defense Spending Target for First Time in Three Decades

(Bloomberg) -- Germany expects to achieve a NATO goal of spending at least 2% of economic output on defense this year for the first time in more than three decades.

“Security doesn’t come for free,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement on Wednesday. “We take our security and defense seriously, and will achieve a NATO quota of 2.1% with this year’s budget.”

As Germany gears up to build out its role as the “central hub” of the alliance in Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged that his ruling coalition will significantly expand the country’s military capabilities even after a debt-financed special fund for defense spending is exhausted.

He announced the €100 billion ($107 billion) pot three days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Roughly two-thirds of the money has been allocated.

Cash from the fund has been channeled to procurement initiatives including the purchase of Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 fighter jets, Israel’s Arrow air-defense system and Boeing Co. heavy-lift Chinook helicopters. Officials have said the entire amount will have been allocated by the end of this year.

