(Bloomberg) -- Germany is expelling 40 staff members at the Russian embassy in Berlin with suspected links to spy agencies as a first response to the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that images of the victims show “the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership” and those who follow its propaganda. She added that there’s a fear similar photos might emerge from other areas in Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

“The federal government has therefore decided today to declare as persona non grata a significant number of members of the Russian Embassy who have worked every day against our freedom and against the cohesion of our society here in Germany,” Baerbock said.

“We will initiate further measures of response together with our partners; we will further tighten the existing sanctions against Russia; we will resolutely increase our support for the Ukrainian armed forces and we will also strengthen NATO’s eastern flank,” she said.

The decision comes after Bloomberg News reported last week that Germany was mulling the expulsion of a large number of suspected Russian spies.

