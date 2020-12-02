(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany will extend its partial lockdown by three more weeks as the country struggles to regain control of the coronavirus spread.

Bars, gyms and cinemas will remain closed until Jan. 10 and the government will reconvene with regional leaders on Jan. 4 to reassess the restrictions, Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with the premiers of Germany’s 16 states.

Germany’s infections rates are still far too high and need to come down faster, Merkel said in Berlin.

Merkel’s administration last week already extended a partial shutdown until Dec. 20 while keeping schools and much of the economy open. The partial lockdown has yielded little progress in slowing the spread to levels the government has determined as manageable.

Merkel has said before that Germany will likely prolong its so-called lockdown light into January unless there’s an unexpectedly rapid decline in contagion rates. By contrast, France and Britain, which imposed tougher restrictions, are now cautiously moving to loosen curbs ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The situation is increasing tension over how to protect the economy. Merkel’s government has said it can’t continue to reimburse affected businesses for 75% of lost sales indefinitely. The aid is costing Germany at least 15 billion euros ($18.2 billion) a month, and Merkel’s caucus leader Ralph Brinkhaus has attacked the states for not helping with funding.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.