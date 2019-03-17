(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government may remain a shareholder if Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank merge, people familiar with the discussions said.

With the possibility of a government-backed merger formally on the table, the option of converting the state’s 15.6 percent stake in Commerzbank into shares in the combined bank is the preferred option within Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration. It would avoid the politically unpopular move of sticking German taxpayers with a likely loss if the government sold the stake it acquired in a 2009 bailout to save Commerzbank.

The government is looking into a so-called merger of conversion, which would transform its Commerzbank stake into a smaller holding in the new company, according to a government official who asked not to be identified. The Finance Ministry in Berlin declined to comment.

Lawmakers in Merkel’s coalition are already spooked by the prospect of job cuts if the country’s two biggest banks combine. Add the sale of the government’s stake and all sides would risk that the public mood turns against the merger, whatever the merit of a strong bank for Germany’s globally focused economy.

Lothar Binding, a senior Social Democratic Party lawmaker on the lower house’s Finance Committee, said he’s against a merger.

“Deutsche Bank should focus on getting better, not bigger,” he said in an interview.

The Finance Ministry said Sunday it’s in regular contact with the companies. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his key deputy, Joerg Kukies, held at least 23 meetings with Deutsche Bank representatives last year, according to documents provided to parliament.

That level of government involvement -- and the prospect of reduced domestic competition -- is grating for pro-market conservatives in Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the governing coalition’s biggest party.

Joachim Pfeiffer, the CDU’s lead lawmaker for economic affairs, told Der Spiegel he opposes a permanent government stake in any new entity. A merger is a matter for the two banks, not the government, he said.

The government doesn’t have to consult lawmakers regarding any decisions taken on the Commerzbank stake. Even so, Merkel and her team will have to weigh the political implications if they forge ahead with the tie-up.

While Scholz favors holding on to the government’s stake to avoid selling it a depressed share price, Merkel’s coalition hasn’t reached a decision, according to people familiar with the government’s thinking.

Germany’s government is considering transferring its Commerzbank shares to state-owned lender KfW, which would serve as anchor shareholder and could increase its stake should the merged bank require a capital boost, Die Welt reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

