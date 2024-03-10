(Bloomberg) -- Germany braced for another wave of travel disruptions after unions representing Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s cabin crew and train drivers announced more walkouts, adding to a string of travel chaos that hit Europe’s largest economy over the past months.

The small but influential train driver union GDL plans strikes affecting Deutsche Bahn AG’s cargo trains from late Monday until Tuesday evening and passenger trains on Tuesday until early Wednesday, according to a statement published late Sunday on its website.

The sixth walkout by train drivers during ill-tempered wage negotiations coincides with a separate two-day strike by Lufthansa’s cabin crew next week, marking the latest escalation of fierce wage disputes as worker representatives push for increases in compensation to offset higher living costs. Discontent has spread to sectors like agriculture, with farmers blocking roads and staging rallies across the country to protest against subsidy cuts.

Travelers already faced delayed and canceled connections in Germany last week when Lufthansa’s ground crew and train drivers stopped working. Several European Central Bank Governing Council members attended Thursday’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt remotely because of the strikes in Germany.

