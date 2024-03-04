(Bloomberg) -- Germany faces a fresh wave of travel disruption this week after two labor unions separately announced strikes that stand to affect air and rail services for several days.

After talks with state railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG collapsed, the union representing train drivers called on members to begin walkouts on Wednesday evening for cargo operations, following up with passenger services early on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG also faces mass disruptions after the Verdi union called on members to walk off work for almost three days from Thursday.

Europe’s biggest economy has been hit by strike chaos in recent months, with the travel industry particularly hard hit as workers demand higher wages and one-time payments to compensate for high bills. Discontent has spread to areas like agriculture, where farmers have blocked roads and staged mass rallies in Berlin to protest against subsidy cuts.

Even before the strikes, Deutsche Bahn had been under fire over its poor record on keeping trains running on time. While it has embarked on a modernization of the nation’s busiest routes by 2030, with more than €80 billion ($86.8 billion) in government funding, improvements will probably take time.

Deutsche Bahn called the GDL rail union’s demands “unattainable” and said they “pose a massive threat to the railroad system.”

The Verdi services union called on Lufthansa AG ground personnel to strike on Thursday and Friday, saying Lufthansa’s management “has shown no willingness to present a more valuable offer,” according to a statement. Lufthansa said it’s willing to resume talks in the short term, provided the strike is called off.

The union has demanded a 12.5% salary increase and an extra €3,000 ($3,254.9) inflation bonus for ground staff. The next meeting is scheduled for March 13 and 14.

Lufthansa, which reports earnings on Thursday, said Verdi was “deliberately seeking escalation rather than a solution” to the dispute, and it will implement a special flight plan during the 59-hour warning strike.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.