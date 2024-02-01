(Bloomberg) -- Travelers in Germany faced a day of delayed and canceled flights as security staff at the country’s biggest hubs strike following unsuccessful pay negotiations.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG told passengers to avoid traveling to 10 airports on Thursday, including to its main hub in Frankfurt, as the walkout called by the Verdi labor union closes departure areas and paralyzes security checkpoints. Airports including Berlin, Stuttgart and Hamburg canceled all departing flights Thursday while Frankfurt Airport said the strike will cause “major disruptions and flight cancellations.”

Ryanair Holdings Plc has canceled all flights from Berlin and Hamburg airports while some flights to and from Cologne were also called off, it said in a statement. Some EasyJet Plc flights were canceled and a small number of flights will be delayed overnight to depart on Friday, a spokesperson said in an email. Arrivals into German airports were not impacted by the strike, they said.

Germany’s transport sector has seen bouts of travel chaos as workers ranging from airport staff to train drivers have walked out. Unions have demanded higher pay and better working conditions as a shortage of skilled workers and soaring inflation cripples industries across the country.

Almost one third of flights arriving and departing at German airports have already been canceled, according to tracking website FlightRadar24. Frankfurt, Germany’s busiest airport, had about 310 of the scheduled 1,120 services canceled, a spokesman for operator Fraport said.

Verdi called on airport security staff to take industrial action on Thursday after it failed to reach an agreement with employers following three round of wage talks, according to a statement. The union, which represents 25,000 security members, is pushing for a salary increase of €2.80 ($3.03) per hour and bonuses for overtime over a one-year period. A few hundred workers are expected to go on strike.

Lufthansa has adjusted its flight schedule and urged customers to rebook their trips for another day despite not being a party in the dispute, the carrier said in an emailed statement. Most long-haul flights with a connection at Frankfurt Airport are still expected to go ahead but Lufthansa said there will be “considerably longer waiting times in the transit area.”

