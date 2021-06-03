(Bloomberg) -- Germany was handed a stinging rebuke from the European Union’s top court for failing to clean up dirty air in its cities from Berlin to Cologne.

“Between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and persistently exceeded the limit values for nitrogen dioxide,” the EU Court of Justice said in a ruling on Thursday.

A 2018 crackdown on dirty air by the European Commission included the U.K., Germany and France, with the EU regulator accusing them of failing to meet limits on nitrogen oxide, which is mostly caused by road traffic and industry. EU court judges in previous rulings also chided France and the U.K. for “persistently” exceeding limits.

Germany saw a wave of litigation in 2018 over air pollution in inner cities and various courts held that local governments needs to improve their plans, including banning to older diesel models from streets that suffered most from pollution.

Autos are the main emitters of nitrogen oxides, which cause respiratory problems and have been linked to premature deaths. Some EU countries have consistently breached pollution limits set my the bloc. Air pollution kills more than 400,000 Europeans each year and about 60,000 Germans, according to the European Environment Agency

Not-for-profit environmental law firm ClientEarth last year sued Germany “over its long-term failure to control illegal and dangerous air pollutant emissions all over the country.”

The courts have become an increasingly successful arena for campaigners to hold governments and countries to account over pollution and climate change.

The German government fell foul of a judge over its climate targets when its top court ruled that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s climate-protection efforts were falling short in April.

The case is: C-635/18, European Commission v. Federal Republic of Germany.

