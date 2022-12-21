(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and German industry as a whole aren’t doing enough to make workplaces more diverse, according to the automaker’s top labor representative.

“The higher the hierarchy levels at VW, the fewer women are present in meetings,” Daniela Cavallo, head of the works council and a board member at Europe’s biggest carmaker, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.

Germany came in below average in the European Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index for 2021, ranking 12th out of 19 — behind the UK, the Netherlands, all of Scandinavia and Spain. Observers cite a lack of viable career paths for women, a tax regime that discourages two-career families, a scarcity of affordable daycare, and an economy reliant on manufacturing and male-dominated professions like engineering.

Cavallo, who has a German and an Italian passport, said it makes her “sad” that she still is regularly asked about her family background and why a woman is representing VW’s mostly male workers.

“There still is a lot to do in Germany,” Cavallo said. “Careers like mine must become the norm.”

