(Bloomberg) -- German authorities said they foiled a plot coordinated in a radical anti-establishment chat group known as “United Patriots” which involved attacks on power infrastructure and kidnapping public figures including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Four German citizens were detained Wednesday in raids at 20 locations across Germany and police also seized weapons, ammunition, cash, gold bars and silver coins, the Rhineland-Palatinate state prosecutor said Thursday in a statement.

The goal of the chat group’s members, who are linked to protests against pandemic restrictions and reject the authority of the state, was to trigger civil war-like conditions and destroy the democratic system, according to the statement.

“This shows that the protests against pandemic measures have not only become radicalized but that it’s now about more than the coronavirus,” Lauterbach, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, told reporters.

Lauterbach said he was “disturbed” by the reports of the plot but vowed not to let it disrupt his work tackling the coronavirus. Germany is still recording several hundred deaths on most days, though intensive-care units are not under the same pressure as during previous, even more deadly phases of the pandemic.

“This is a small minority in society which is highly dangerous and we need to be careful,” he added. “We can fight about the issue but violence is never the answer.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.