(Bloomberg) -- Germany and France are among European Union nations aiming to decarbonize their power systems by 2035, setting a key milestone on the way to net zero by mid-century.

The goal — also agreed by the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg — is around five years earlier than targeted by the rest of the bloc. Cutting carbon from the electricity grid is seen as a crucial first step to removing emissions from the wider energy system, which makes up the bulk of the EU’s footprint.

Switzerland, while not an EU member state, also signed up to the 2035 plan as part of the so-called Pentalateral Energy Forum, according to a statement.

“About 50% of the total electricity demand in the EU is in our region,” said Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten in an interview. “A fully integrated power market in northwest Europe is going to be crucial to the EU’s decarbonized goals. You can’t meet them without a proper plan for electricity.”

By 2040, the EU’s power system is expected to be almost emissions-free due to the impact of the bloc’s carbon market.

The Pentalateral Energy Forum was formed in 2005 to integrate electricity markets across the participating countries.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.