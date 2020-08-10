(Bloomberg) -- Germany and France are determined to prevent the U.S. from leading efforts to improve the World Health Organization.

A German government spokesman said that it was the U.S.’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations agency, therefore Germany and France didn’t see a mandate for the U.S. to steer the reform. The issue was discussed at an Aug. 6 call of the Group of Seven health ministers.

France doesn’t think a country that has announced its intention to leave the organization should be at the forefront of trying to change it, according to a French official who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

President Donald Trump announced in May that he was pulling the U.S. from the WHO, accusing it of being overly deferential to China and for failing to provide accurate information about the spread of the coronavirus. He also suspended funding to the group.

That will create financial difficulties for the international public health organization as the U.S. has been its largest contributor, providing $400 million to $500 million in mandatory and voluntary contributions.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.