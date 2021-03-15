(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that’s creating yet another delay for the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

Germany’s decision marks a change from guidance just days ago, when it said there was no evidence of a link between the Astra shot and reports of serious blood clotting. On Monday, Health Minister Jens Spahn cited seven instances of clotting in the country from a pool of more than 1.6 million people who’ve received the shot.

“We’re suspending it so that we can review, and the results of that review are open,” Spahn said.

France and Italy also announced they were suspending usage while the issue is investigated. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza spoke during the day with his counterparts in Germany, France and Spain, according to his office.

The European Medicines Agency is due to provide an update on the vaccine later this week. It previously said that the benefits outweigh the risks, and inoculations should continue while the clotting issue is investigated.

The latest suspensions are yet another blow to an EU vaccination campaign that’s been embarrassingly slow and is proving politically damaging for governments. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union suffered a rout in regional elections at the weekend that’s being partly blamed on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

While some medical authorities have tried to reassure the public about safety of the Astra shot, concerns are growing. In Sicily, some 7,000 people canceled their vaccination appointment after an Astra batch was seized by authorities, while 4,000 called off appointments in Tuscany, according to local media.

U.K. authorities have also moved to reassure the public that the vaccine is safe. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman Jamie Davies said Monday it remains “both safe and effective,” a view echoed by Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is one of four that have been approved in the EU, alongside shots from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. With supplies from J&J yet to arrive and doses of Moderna limited, that means the bulk of immunizations in many countries will now be conducted with Pfizer-BioNTech.

An Astra representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest round of suspensions.

In the EU, the suspensions could delay a goal of immunizing three-quarters of the population by as much as a month. London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd. said it could push back the timing by at least a couple of weeks and potentially longer -- to September instead of August.

At the current average rate of 1.26 million doses per day, it would take 16 months for the European Union to cover 75% of its population with two-dose vaccines, compared with five months for the U.S. and seven for the U.K., according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

Airfinity’s estimates assume that the daily rate of shots will increase as supplies grow, speeding up progress toward that key threshold.

