(Bloomberg) -- Germany and France have proposed that the European Union take the lead in setting up a deal with Afghanistan’s neighbors to increase their resilience against emerging risks in the region, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposals, which have been shared with the EU’s foreign ministries, set out four areas to support and engage with participants on: 1) Security and stability, including issues such as counter-terrorism, human rights and preventing violent extremism and drug trafficking

2) Migration and preventing human trafficking

3) Humanitarian support for Afghanistan

4) Economic cooperation and development, including poverty reduction, education and increasing employment opportunities.

Potential participants would include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, India and Iran, the document says.

The proposal notes that other countries, including Norway, Turkey, the U.S. and the U.K. could get involved as technical and financial partners. “Special thought should be given to the potential involvement of Russia, China and Gulf countries,” the document adds.

