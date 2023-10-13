(Bloomberg) -- German officials toughened their stance as negotiations over European debt and deficit rules enter the final strait, warning that a toothless agreement would be judged harshly by bond investors.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said new regulation currently under negotiation must not cast doubt on whether euro-area economies have sustainable debts. Deficit reduction plans should target budget gaps well below the threshold of 3% of economic output, rather aiming at that as an endpoint.

“We need credible European fiscal rules for the international capital markets,” Lindner said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Morocco. “This is a question of our economic stability. We will all be judged on this.”

Lindner will meet with his European peers Monday and Tuesday in Luxembourg to try to make progress on stalling talks over how to reform the rules that are supposed to dictate how and at what pace governments reduce debt burdens.

More dovish countries are resisting the inclusion of benchmarks that would oblige governments to deliver a minimum adjustment of 0.5% of gross domestic product annually. If governments can’t find an agreement by the end of the year, old rules on how to repair finances will return in January.

France, which has called for flexibility to safeguard public investment, doesn’t currently plan to bring its deficit within the 3% limit until 2027. Italy recently opted to delay meeting the EU limit until 2026 to keep promises to cut taxes and provide aid to low-income families.

“We are in intensive talks on this in various formats,” Lindner said. “My expectation is that others will show some movement on the rules.”

Speaking alongside the Finance Minister in Morocco, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the negotiations so far indicate that countries will get more discretionary leeway.

“A bad agreement would not be a good signal for the financial markets either — we have insisted on this many times before,” Nagel said. “I do not want to speculate now on how the financial markets would react if there were no agreement.”

--With assistance from Jana Randow.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.