(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to further restrict Chinese influence in Europe’s biggest economy with legislation that expands screening of foreign investment, Handelsblatt reported.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck is spearheading the proposed measures, which expand the conditions under which the government can prohibit the participation of non-European Union investors in German companies, according to the newspaper, which cited a government document.

Definitions of the existing critical sectors of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and raw materials would be broadened under the investment screening act, and ownership thresholds under which government can intervene could be lowered, Handelsblatt reported.

