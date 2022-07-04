Germany Has First Monthly Trade Deficit Since 1991 on Exports

(Bloomberg) -- Germany reported its first monthly trade deficit in three decades after exports unexpectedly fell in May.

The shortfall of 1 billion euros ($1 billion) was the first since 1991. Cross-border sales declined 0.5%, compared with an economist forecast of an increase of 0.7%. At the same time imports rose 2.7%, much more than anticipated.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Covid-related lockdowns are wrecking havoc with international supply chains, with substantial fallout for Germany’s export-oriented economy.

