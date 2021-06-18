Germany Has Given Half Its Population at Least One Covid Shot

(Bloomberg) -- Germany has reached a milestone in its effort to overcome the coronavirus pandemic with more than half of the population at least partially inoculated.

As of Friday, 50.1% of German residents have had at least one dose and 29.6% are fully immunized against Covid-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a press briefing in Berlin.

After initially prioritizing the elderly and people at greater risk, Germany opened up immunization to all adults as well as children as young as 12 earlier this month. The step was facilitated by more deliveries of vaccines, especially from Mainz-based BioNTech SE.

Following struggles to control a third wave of the pandemic, Germany has been easing lockdown measures amid declining infections. The country on Friday reported 10.3 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The figure had peaked at almost 170 in late April.

The Economy Ministry said Monday that progress in vaccinations and the accompanying decline in infections will help spur Germany’s revival in coming months after a 1.8% contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

“Signs of recovery are increasing,” the ministry said, citing an improving climate in both manufacturing and services. “The German economy is gradually overcoming the third wave and there is a spirit of optimism,” it added.

