(Bloomberg) -- Germany said Vladimir Putin is trying to divide Ukraine’s allies with “absurd and disgraceful propaganda” following an intelligence leak that raised questions about the country’s vulnerability to espionage.

Russian media last week published what it said was a private discussion between high-ranking German air force officials about supplying powerful Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, something Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out. According to the transcript, the officers also discussed how many of the missiles would be needed to destroy a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Putin annexed in 2014.

After Scholz called the leak “a very serious matter” at the weekend, Wolfgang Buechner, a deputy German government spokesman, said Monday that it’s no surprise that the Kremlin is targeting Germany as a major provider of aid to the government in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s allies “should not be playing Putin’s game,” Buechner said at a regular news conference in Berlin dominated by questions about the breach.

A defense ministry spokesman added that an internal investigation will take a few days to complete. He said the armed forces are not aware of any other incidents in which Russia has gained access to internal German military communications.

As well as deeply embarrassing for the government and the Bundeswehr, the leak has raised questions about Germany’s security protocols and reliability as a partner in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday the recording showed that Germany’s armed forces “are discussing substantive and specific plans to strike Russian territory.”

It “confirms yet again that the countries of the so-called collective West are directly involved in the conflict surrounding Ukraine,” he told reporters on a conference call, according to Tass. “This is blindingly obvious.”

David Pares, a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, declined to comment directly on the leak on Monday, beyond citing Scholz’s weekend description of it as “a very serious matter” and saying that “it’s a matter for Germany to investigate.”

According to reports in German media, the leaked conversation included deliberations about whether Ukraine could deploy the Taurus without the involvement of German personnel on the ground, and how long it would take to train Ukrainian servicemen to use them.

Ingo Gerhartz, the head of the German air force, is quoted as saying that “nobody knows why the chancellor is blocking” shipments of the Taurus. Britain and France are already supplying Ukraine with similar long-range missiles, the Storm Shadow and Scalp respectively.

Scholz remains under pressure to agree to Kyiv’s request, including from members of his own ruling coalition like Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democrats.

The chancellor has argued that providing the missiles to Ukraine — which with a range of about 500 kilometers (311 miles) it could potentially use to strike Moscow — would make Germany an active participant in the war.

“Of course the Taurus must be delivered,” Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, was quoted as saying Sunday by the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“I very much hope that the chancellor and his advisers have realized this and are finally putting aside their naivety,” she added.

