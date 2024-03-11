(Bloomberg) -- A critical drug that prevents HIV infections is in short supply in Germany, leaving doctors and pharmacists with an increasingly difficult decision: pick medicines that are 10 times more expensive, or go without.

Warnings about a shortage of PrEP, a potentially lifesaving anti-viral drug, were first signaled as early as November, according to the German Association of Outpatient Physicians for Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.

By January, pharmacies across the country saw their supply dwindle to near zero. Erik Tenberken, a pharmacist in Cologne tried to order 300 three-month packages from a wholesaler and received 20.

“I felt powerless and stressed because I suddenly had to worry about something that I usually do not think much about,” said Soeren Landmann, the LGBTQ representative of the city of Mannheim in the southwestern Germany, who relies on the medication.

Landmann resorted to taking the pills less regularly. This drug regime is fraught with risk, he said, because a person may not have enough of the active ingredient in their system to be protected.

The supply shortfall can be explained by a combination of factors starting with an advisory by the European Medicines Agency who last year lowered the allowable threshold for CMIC, an impurity found in PrEP’s active ingredient. This resulted in fewer suppliers from India being able to ship emtricitabin/tenofovir-based medicines to Europe, according to the German Association of Outpatient HIV Physicians, also know as Dagnae. For its part, the EMA could not confirm whether any specific suppliers were affected by the new guidance.

While some countries across the EU were forced to find new suppliers, Germany has faced the most acute problem because of the way it prices drugs. The state only guarantees insurers that it will cover a patient’s costs if it relates to the cheapest drug that combats a health problem, which means pharmacies tend to avoid ordering more expensive drugs in case insurers don’t pay up.

More expensive alternatives are only covered if they are the sole treatment option at a given time. A generic version of the drug sold by Ratiopharm costs €70 ($76.5) a month, covered by public health insurers. The original, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Truvada, would cost insurers around €830 a month.

The shortage of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, for roughly 40,000 patients in Germany follows supply bottlenecks for the breast cancer drug Tamoxifen two years ago and anti-fever syrups for children, highlighting the the dependency of Europe’s largest economy on imported drugs. PrEP, is a drug taken mostly by men having sex with men in order to prevent HIV infection, as well as those living with HIV.

The German health ministry says Germany has one of the lowest rates of new HIV infections in Europe. It believes the supply situation has resolved and is building up a three-month stockpile — but pharmacies say they still face a shortfall. “I had to reach out to my HIV patients and call them into the practice to change their treatment plans,” said Berlin-based infectious disease doctor Heiko Karcher.

Suppliers say they’re aware of the problem. “We have significantly increased our planned quantities in line with the current situation,” Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s Ratiopharm unit said in an emailed statement. “However, the situation remains tense as there is immediate demand for the medicines we have made available,” it said.

More than a third of those who take the drug in Germany reported in January that they had to stop taking the medication regularly, according to a survey by Dagnae. Almost 90% of HIV specialist practices told the survey they faced supply bottlenecks for the drug combination emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil — the only drug approved for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis in Germany.

The strict rules around pricing have also resulted in a shortage of other drugs in the past, including fever medication for children and breast cancer medication. These were both only resolved after production was eventually increased and fixed cost caps were removed.

“The result is a massive loss of trust on the part of patients, doctors, social workers and other care structures, the consequences of which cannot yet be estimated,” according to a statement from Dagnae. “The delayed intervention put the security of care for HIV patients and the successes in HIV prevention at risk — a possible increase in new HIV infections was thus accepted.”

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

