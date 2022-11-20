(Bloomberg) -- Germany is offering Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a newspaper interview, citing a strike that killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border last week.

“We have offered Poland our help with the defense of its airspace with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air-defense systems,” Rheinische Post quoted Lambrecht as saying. Germany also intends to extend a deployment of Patriot batteries in Slovakia through 2023 “and maybe even longer,” she said.

NATO must look for ways to strengthen air defenses in the two countries and in the Baltic nations, Lambrecht told the newspaper. Poland said its preliminary conclusion was that an errant Ukrainian air defense missile was behind the strike, an assessment the US hasn’t disputed.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Oct. 27 that the US is continuing to “press to make sure that, where possible, countries provide as much capability, in terms of air defense, as quickly as they can to support Ukraine.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.