(Bloomberg) -- Germany may be showing signs of stabilization, but weakness elsewhere in the euro zone may mean the region is in a recession, according to Barclays economist Silvia Ardagna.

The UK bank’s head of European economics research told Dani Burger on Bloomberg Television that indicators such as purchasing manager indexes and surveys of lending and credit are pointing toward a drop in gross domestic product.

In Germany “we are stabilizing at a low level — what’s more worrisome for the euro area is that there’s some weakness, stronger than we thought, in other countries,” Ardagna said on Wednesday. “The PMIs implied that the periphery is much weaker than we were first thinking about.”

That would suggest the recently revived label of Germany as the “sick man” of the region is less valid. She spoke minutes after the Ifo institute’s index of German business sentiment showed higher-than-expected outcomes — a report that its president, Clemens Fuest, said supports a view of slight growth at present in the euro zone’s biggest economy.

Ardagna is more downbeat than European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, who is said to have told fellow European Union chiefs this week that the region is stagnating. The Barclays economist also reckons price growth will slow more than policymakers predict.

“We think that core inflation and headline inflation will get back to 2% sooner than the ECB forecast, and that’s because we have much weaker economic activity forecasts,” she said. “We really think that monetary tightening is being transmitted quite forcefully, and we’ve not yet seen the peak of it.”

Euro-zone GDP data for the third quarter are due for release on Oct. 31.

