(Bloomberg) -- Germany faces the only contraction in any Group of 20 economy aside from Argentina this year, according to the OECD, which cut its outlook through 2024.

The euro-zone country will suffer a 0.2% drop in gross domestic product in 2023 — down from a previous projection for stagnation, the Paris-based organization said in new forecasts published Tuesday. It will then grow only 0.9% in 2024, down from 1.3% anticipated in June.

The OECD’s 2023 projection is still marginally more optimistic for Europe’s biggest economy than other official forecasters such as the European Commission.

Germany’s own central bank predicts a 0.3% drop in output and this week warned that a range of deep-seated challenges to the country’s business model must be addressed to boost its longer-term prospects.

While the OECD cited Europe’s overall fragility and also downgraded Italy and the 20-nation euro area as a whole, but it highlighted Germany’s weakness in particular.

Germany’s economic challenges have been caused primarily by a combination of energy crisis following the withdrawal of Russian gas supplies, and a lack of demand from China.

--With assistance from William Horobin.

