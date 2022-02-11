(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany could loosen some pandemic restrictions next week as the country’s outbreak shows signs of peaking.

While contagion rates are continuing to post records on a daily basis, the pace of the increases have slowed. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in intensive-care facilities are less than half the level in early December. That’s prompted calls for easing curbs.

Scholz said initial opening steps could be taken next week. He will discuss pandemic policy with state leaders on Wednesday.

“The scientific forecasts show that the peak of the wave is in sight,” Scholz said Friday in a speech to the upper house of German parliament.

While countries such as the U.K., Ireland and Denmark have drastically rolled back pandemic controls, Germany has been an outlier by maintaining restrictions on restaurants, shops and public gatherings, which mainly target unvaccinated people.

Scholz indicated he would continue to take a cautious approach, saying further steps to ease curbs might only come in the spring.

